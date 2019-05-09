Joyce Garza, 85, of Galveston, Texas, passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019 at Regent Care Center in League City, Texas.
She was born January 22, 1934, in Galveston, to Otto H. Anderson and Angeline Anderson. Joyce graduated from Ball High School, where she danced on the drill team and then later attended Texas Christian University. Joyce worked at UTMB and retired after nearly 20 dedicated years. She was a longtime member of both Trinity and Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston. Joyce’s greatest accomplishments were being a loving mother, wife, proud grandmother and spending quality time with her family.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Garza; her parents; and her siblings, Fred Anderson and wife, Ruth, Raymond Anderson, and Reverend Hal Anderson.
She is survived by her sons, Steve Garza and wife, Amy; Jeff Garza and wife, Kris; daughter, Susan Ware and husband, Russ; sister-in-law, Mary Anderson; grandchildren: Catherine and Mary Frances Garza, Blake Garza and Annelise and Julia Ware.
Joyce’s family will have a private interment which will be held in June at Calvary Mausoleum.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Joyce’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.