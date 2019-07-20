Robert Marcus Mitchell, 65, of Texas City passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born May 23, 1954 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Doyle and Ethel Mitchell.
Robert lived in the Galveston County area since the 70’s; he was a pipefitter with Amoco/BP retiring after 35 years. Robert was a good listener, had a good personality and taking care of family was his main priority.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Ann Mitchell; son, Miles Christian “Bubba” Mitchell and brother, Jarmon Mitchell.
He is survived by his three sons: Marcellous Mitchell, Shawn Michael Roper and wife Heidi Ruschenberg and Paris Miles Mitchell and wife Lydia Perkins; daughter, Kassandra Garza; and his five grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.