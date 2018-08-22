Loma Farrow Parrott, of Texas City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 24, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Friends, family, and others whose lives Loma touched are invited to attend.
Loma was a loving wife, mother, and nana who brought joy to everyone through her passion of cooking and baking. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and made it her priority to make every holiday and birthday more special with every passing year.
Loma is survived by her husband of 27 years, Morris Parrott; her son, Shannon Gore; her daughters, Amee Reed and husband Jeff, Emilee Morales and husband Joel; her granddaughters, Taylor, Avery, and Payton Gore, and their mother, Julie; as well as her granddaughters, Hudson Reed and Piper Morales; brother, Steve Farrow and wife Michelle; sisters, Barbara Sweeney and Rick Oshman, Rosa Burt and husband Carl; sister in-law, Susan Strother and husband Justin, Becky Skains and numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Contributions may be made to Bay Area Turning Point, P.O. Box 890929 Houston, Texas 77289.
