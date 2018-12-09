Abelino L Cruces, Jr (Ab), 74, passed away December 7, 2018, in Webster, TX. He was born June 5, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri to Abelino Cruces, Sr and Rose Prieto Cruces.
Ab spent most of his life working in the petrochemical business including 30+ years as a machinist at Sugar Creek Refinery in Independence, Mo relocating to the Texas City Refinery in 1982. He retired from BP in Texas City in 2007. He loved working with his hands and created many beautiful wood working projects. He also loved country and western dancing where he met the love of his life, his wife Bessie. He had many other physical hobbies including bicycling, running, and karate that he missed so much after his health declined. He played many pranks and jokes on co-workers and friends and had a wonderful sense of humor. He dearly loved all of his family and friends and the love was returned. He had a strong and enduring faith in God which never wavered through all of his health trials.
He is survived by his loving wife Bessie, sons Abelino Robert Cruces of Kansas City, Adam Cruces of Zurich, Switzerland, Mark Cruces and daughter-in-law Jill Leanne of Houston, TX, his daughter Brenda Bates of Kansas City, Mo, 3 step-children, Andrew Estep of Salt Lake City, UT, Alexander Estep of Houston, TX and Anne Gause of College Station, TX, 5 grandchildren Katie Ezell, John Ezell, Abbey Mengel, Julia Johnson, and Max Cruces, 1 great-grandchild Max Mengel, brother George of Kansas City, Mo, sister Margaret Lockhart of Blue Springs, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Leonard and Charles, sisters Delores, Esther, and Rosemary
In lieu of flower a donation to Scleroderma Research Foundation 220 Montgomery St., Ste 454, San Francisco, CA is appreciated.
Visitation December 12, 2018, 5-8 pm with Rosaryat 7:00 at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster, Tx and funeral services at St Mary Catholic Church, League City, TX on December 13, 2018 at 10:30 am.
