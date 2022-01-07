GALVESTON, TX — Ralphers K. Kelly, 82, of Galveston, TX, passed away on January 2, 2022. Kelly was born the youngest of his siblings on December 3rd, 1939 to Ralphers Lawrence and Luevonia Kelly in Silsbee, TX.
Kelly attended Waldo Matthews High School in Silsbee, TX. In 1963, Kelly moved to Galveston, TX where he married Lorena Kelly, his wife of over 38 years.
Kelly served as a Medic in the US Army. He was eventually stationed in Paris, France. After his tour ended, he found gainful employment as a longshoreman and machine specialist.
Kelly is preceded in death by his parents Ralphers Lawrence and Luevonia Kelly; Loving wife Lorena Kelly; Brothers Willie Nelson and Murphy Kelly; Sisters Anna Lee Kelly, Marie Nelson and Louise Kelly Bean.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons; Ralphers Kelly Jr. (Pam), Joseph Rolland (Shonda), Nugene Rolland (Sheryl), and Richard Kelly. Daughters; Wanda Kay Kelly, Rena Rolland Leigh, Luevonia Jones (Lloyd) as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.
A gravesite ceremony will be held at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Silsbee, TX at Noon on Monday January 10, 2022. A celebration of life reception will follow at the home of Ralphers Kelly in Galveston, TX at 4pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.