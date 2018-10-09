William Francis Sherwood, 89 of Friendswood, Texas passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018 surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Bill was born in Brooklyn, New York to Mary and Edward Sherwood. He was a member and student of the Xaverian Brothers and attended college at the Catholic University in Washington, DC. He was a long time resident of Galveston, Texas.
He was a Computer Programmer Analyst for UTMB, Galveston. Bill was an avid reader and bridge player. He also loved gardening.
Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce Lula Sherwood and daughter Lynda Henne.
Survivors include his sons Michael Hulse, Richard Hulse and wife Sandra of Dickinson, Texas. Former daughter In Law Elizabeth Bolton and husband Steven Bolton of Friendswood, Texas. Grandchildren to include Nicole Powell, Shane Hulse, George Henne Jr., and Laura Henne as well as 9 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his home in Friendswood, Texas November 10th at 2:00 p.m.
Please RSVP to Liz Bolton at ebolton85@gmail.com.
You were the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person we have ever known. And even that is an understatement. Rest in peace dear Bill.
