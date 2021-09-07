GALVESTON — Robert Marcus Wilson (Rob-Wil), 80, of Galveston, Texas, passed away on September 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born on June 22, 1941 in Galveston, Texas to loving parents Albert and Julia Ann (Keseljevich) Wilson.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jual Kay Trawick, Sonya (Cookie) Burns, brothers Adrian (Sonny) Wilson, William Wilson and Charles (Chuck) Wilson , father-in law Harry A Schroeder. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Margaret Wilson, daughter Terry Seagroves, son Roby Wilson (Jeana), sister Harriett (Bitsy) Muse, brothers Max Wilson and Walter Wilson (Linda), grandkids Taylor Beale (Leo), Reese, Madeline and Jackson Wilson, great grandchildren Lenny and Emma Kate Beale, sister-in-law Harriet (Micheal) Hamilton, sister-in-law Hilda Wilson and mother-in-law Georgie Schroeder, devoted niece and nephew Sandy Wilson and Al Wilson, and many other loving and caring nieces and nephews. Special friends Champ, Penny and Linzie Molandes
Robert never met a stranger, every person in the world, to him, was just a friend he hadn't met yet. He always saw the good in people. Sometimes, that is all he would see, even if no one else could see it. The outside might have looked tough, but inside it was a heart of gold.
Special thank you to Dr. Matt Dasco, Dr. Gal Levy, Dr. Eric Walser and Dr. Cecil Kumfa, the staff on 11A and 11D at UTMB, AMED.
I will always carry you in my heart!
A visitation for Robert will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Malloy and Son Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas. A funeral will take place on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM also at Malloy and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
