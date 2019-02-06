The family of Betty J. Stewart invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of a beloved mother and grandmother.
Services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Marc James officiating, Rev James Redic eulogist. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
Betty departed this life on January 31, 2019, and was a retired beautician.
She leaves cherish memories with her children, Gary (Lula), Deon (Regina) and Jacqueline (James); a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
Read her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
