Laberta C. Purvis

Retired nurse of Waller county since 1968 has passed away on June 10, 2018 age 96.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Louise Cooper; son Harvey Purvis.
Survived by William Matthews and wife Barbara, Lila Matthews Davis and husband Joe, Celeste Savell Mileski and Kyle Purvis and wife Kathy, daughter in law Jo Purvis.
Laberta a.k.a. 'Bert', enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, bingo, and casino trips. She moved to Galveston 2 years ago to live near her daughter Celeste Mileski and granddaughter Lisa Savell Moore. She leaves behind 4 generations.
