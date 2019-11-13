GALVESTON—Victor Tyrone Austin, 54, received his reward of eternal life on October 31, 2019, at UTMB Hospital.
Victor’s family invites you to join them in celebrating his life on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Nathaniel Brown, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Victor is survived by his mother, Cordelia Richardson; brothers, Jackie Lee Austin, Jr. (Stephanie) and Stephen Austin (Kimberley), as well as a host of extended family and friends.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
