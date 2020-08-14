1927 - 2020
Betty Jean Coulthard was born on September 9, 1927, in Crawford County, Iowa, the daughter of Mayme and Walter Osterlund. She died peacefully on August 12th, in Houston, Texas.
Betty spent her early years on a farm near Vail, Iowa. In the summer of 1945, she met Robert Eugene (Gene) Coulthard, a young sailor who had returned home from serving in the Navy during WWII. They were married on November 3, 1945, and together they made their home in California Junction, Iowa. In 1949, they moved to Texas when Gene was hired as a machinist at Union Carbide Chemical Plant in Texas City. Betty quickly set about her role as a devoted mother and homemaker to their two children, Donna and Dale. She and Gene were married 62 years at the time of his passing in 2007.
Betty was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Texas City. She enjoyed cooking and baking and loved trying out new recipes. She was an expert seamstress and took pride in creating beautiful works of art with her quilting, crocheting and needlepoint skills.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Duane and Lloyd Osterlund; her sister LaRoyce Riley and her daughter, Donna Schwertner. Survivors include son Dale Coulthard and wife Teresa of Houston, Texas: son-in-law Larry Schwertner of Lake Jackson, Texas, her sister, Joyce Tellgren of Crescent, Iowa, six grandchildren: Lisa Schwertner Scott and husband John, Brian Schwertner and wife Page, Scott Schwertner and wife Kristen, Keith Schwertner and wife Kristin, Beth Harrison and husband, Judd, Sara Hamilton and husband, David: twelve Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her caregivers and the nursing staff at University Place Retirement Center for their care of Ms. Betty during her stay at the facility.
Due to the Covid-19, a private service will be held under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas, with Rev. Dr. Richard Kleiman presiding.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Houston Methodist ALS Fund, Neurology Department, 6560 Fannin Street, Suite 802, Houston, Texas,77030 in memory of her daughter, Donna Schwertner.
Donations may also be made online https://givingforms.houstonmethodist.org/GeneralGivingForm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.