TEXAS CITY —
In the early morning of November 16, 2020, Dee Troutman Duckworth, passed away in The Woodlands, TX at Memorial Hermann in the Woodlands. Dee is preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Duckworth. She is survived and loved by her two children, Jon Duckworth and Dana Vestal, her son in law, Brian Vestal and grandson, Bowie Vestal. Dee was 66 years old on the day of her passing.
Dee was born in the town of Neodasha, KS on April 9, 1954. She was one of three children born to Herman and Helen Troutman, along with Thomas and Gilbert Troutman. Dee and her family moved to Texas City, TX from Neodasha, KS in 1970. She attended and graduated from Texas City High School in 1972. She then pursued a degree in Nursing and graduated from University of Texas Medical School in Galveston, TX in 1976. Upon graduating from college and becoming a Registered Nurse, Dee began working as a Nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital. In 1980, Dee left bedside nursing and became of School Nurse for Pasadena ISD at San Jacinto Intermediate and Pasadena High School. She retired in 2017 after 37 years of service.
Dee married Tim Duckworth at the First Christian Church of Texas City on March 11, 1978. They both shared a combined love of music, medicine, books and animals. Dee and Tim moved to Pasadena, TX during the early 1980’s and were blessed with two children, Jon Duckworth (age 39) and Dana Vestal (age 33). She is remembered by family and friends, as caring, loving, selfless and a woman who loved to help others in any way possible.
Dee was cremated per personal and family wishes, and her life will be celebrated on December 19, 2020 at 2pm in Texas City, TX at the First Christian Church of Texas City where she was a member. The family requests that instead of flowers, that all people who knew Dee and her giving spirit, take time during this holiday season and enjoy this time with their families.
