MISSOURI CITY —Mr. Elvin Kenneth Edwards, Jr. passed from this life Friday morning, October 30, 2020, in Missouri City.
Born December 25, 1934, Mr. Edwards had been a resident of Missouri City for 2 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1963, later earning his associates degree. Kenneth worked as an engineer at various chemical refineries before beginning civil engineer for the Texas Highway Department for 20 years. In his spare time, he was an avid bowler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin Kenneth Edwards, Sr. and May Edwards; wife, Cecile Edwards; granddaughter, Sandra Williams.
Survivors include his sons, Kenneth Edwards of Alvin, Tim Edwards and wife, Molly of Santa Fe, Rick Edwards of Arlington, Gary Dawson; daughter, Jeannie Finch and husband, Billy of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Kelly and Joseph Williams, Jr., Kirstie Gibbens and husband, Lee, Cheyenne Finch, Abigail and Emily Dawson; great grandchildren, Koby, Timothy and Caiden Clark, Angelina Beila, Joseph Williams, III, Kyler Edwards.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, 10708 Highway 6, Hitchcock, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
