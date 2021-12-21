Dennis Lee Denny Patterson

TEXAS CITY, TX — On Saturday December 18, 2021, Dennis Lee Patterson (Denny), loving husband and father of two, passed away in his home in Texas City at the age of 73 during a rainstorm full of thunder and lightning (he loved these things) with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife Jeannie and daughters Edi Patterson and Joni Saunders, their husbands Dan O’Connor and Scotty Saunders, his brothers Kenny Patterson and Rick Patterson, their wives Cecelia and Edna, and many nieces and nephews.
He was born on November 6, 1948 to Gertrude and Harold (Bud) Patterson in Texas City.
Denny and Jeannie were married in 1969 at First Baptist Church after being high school (and even junior high) sweethearts. They both graduated in 1967 from Texas City High School.
Denny was a skilled and respected plumber, and co-owner of Patterson Plumbing on Texas Ave., which he ran with his brother Kenny and then subsequently also his nephew Brent.
He and his family were active members of St. George’s Episcopal Church.
Denny was very athletic and was good at almost every sport. He won amateur state titles in both arm wrestling and javelin throwing in the 80’s and 90’s, and also arm-wrestled a large number of teen boyfriends who were hanging out with his daughters on the professional table he had in the garage.
He was hilarious, with a somewhat absurd sense of humor that he definitely passed on to his daughters, he loved horror movies and paranormal things, loved food, was a genuinely incredible chef (especially of any sort of grilled meat- you have never in your life, anywhere in the world, had better brisket), built and designed amazing waterfalls in the back yard, loved to fish, and was legitimately the favorite friend and uncle of so many people.
He was undeniably the best husband and dad for Jeannie, Edi, and Joni. They will miss him so much.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Essential Hospice who were incredibly helpful and kind during a very difficult time.
