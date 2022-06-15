Dwannah Guient D Montgomery

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Dwannah “D” Guient Montgomery departed from her earthly life to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Galveston, Texas, on October 12, 1964, to Joseph Hilary Guient and Wilda Lamb Guient. Both of whom have preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Steven Montgomery Sr.; sisters: Shirley M. Brown and Barbara J. Peterson; brother, Joe C. Guient; and special aunt, Genevieve King. Dwannah attended school in Galveston, Texas, and completed her high school education at Ball High School with the Class of “83. She continued her education at Texas Southern University. She met her husband while in college and they had two children. Determined to not only survive but to thrive amidst the devastating loss of her husband in 1998, keeping a close relationship with our Lord, she exemplified her strength with grace while raising her two children. Dwannah worked over 20 years as a real estate broker/investor and impacted her community with many years of service as a Child Advocate, making sure the children she represented had a strong voice in their corner and addressing the courts on their behalf. She also busied herself by managing local musicians, including her son. She took pride in ownership and management of the “Tie Down Saloon”, in Hitchcock, Texas, and loved to plan fantastic events and amazing international family excursions!
“D”, as she is known by her closest friends and family, was LIFE! The fierceness in which she loved her family and friends was unmatched. She showed this through her tremendous generosity and the continuous “Pop-Ups” that popped off! If it was a hug, a shoulder, or the unapologetic truth, she was there to make your problem her problem. She loved to travel and enjoyed the beauty the world had to offer. She created a lifetime of unforgettable memories with her sisters that will live on forever. Although she was taken too soon, she made sure she lived a full and joyful life with the people she loved.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her son and daughter: Glenn S. Montgomery II (Kevia) and Alexandria “Chili” Montgomery; grandchildren: Glenn S. Montgomery III and Madelyn D. Montgomery; sisters: Donna Guient Isom (Everett) and Janice “Choo” McIntosh (Easton); a special uncle that loved her as his own: Otha L. King, Sr.; bonus dad: Andrew “Bubba” Pierce; maternal aunt: Bessie Vallier; devoted friend: Percy J. Hale; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held at 9:00am at St. Patrick Church on Saturday, June 18, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 11:00am burial will be held at Forest Park. Officiant Deacon Phillip Jackson.
