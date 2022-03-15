Fletcher "Ray" Pennington, Jr.

GALVESTON — Ray Pennington, 83 years old, of Galveston, TX peacefully passed away on March 14, 2022. He is the son of Fletcher Ray Pennington, Sr. and Ruby Vae McDonald Pennington. He was known for his love of family, his work ethic and his quick wit and sense of humor.
Ray was born on September 22,1938 in Columbus, MS. He grew up in nearby Tupelo, MS until the family moved to the state of Washington. He spoke very fondly of living in Port Townsend, WA, where he attended high school until the family moved to Galveston, TX midway through his senior year. He was a graduate of Ball High School. He learned the value of a hard day's work at a young age. His first jobs included everything from picking cotton in Mississippi to working on a dairy farm in Washington. After graduating from high school, Ray met and married Barbara Marie Carmignani in 1960. They were blessed with four children, and remained together until Barbara's death, just days before their 52nd anniversary.
Ray served in both the Army Reserves and later the Air Force Reserves. He was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad until they left Galveston. He then spent several years as a flooring salesman. The remainder of his working days were spent as an operator and lab technician at the refineries in Texas City until his retirement in 1999. He was a family man who loved his family more than anything. After retirement, Ray could be found carpooling his grandchildren, supporting them at their sporting events and performances, or watching his favorite band, The Line Up. The greatest amount of time was spent fulfilling his vows and taking care of his Beloved Barbara.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara Marie Pennington; his brothers, James Alonzo "Jim" Pennington and Allen Lee "Bill" Pennington; sister, Alice Pennington Moody; and brother-in-law, Gary Hankins.
He is survived by his daughters, "The Twins" Roxanne Pennington Hogan (Robert) and Suzanne Pennington Hogan (Michael); sons, Jeff Pennington (Shanna) and Jonathan Pennington (Emma); sisters, Marilyn Pennington Hankins and Darlene Pennington Fortner (Richard); sister-in-law, Shirley Johnson Pennington; and brother-in-law, Robert Carmignani (Sharon). He was so very proud of his grandchildren: Sean Hogan (Erin), Anna Hogan Schneider (Hall), Joseph Hogan, Katherine Hogan, Megan Pennington, Elizabeth Pennington, and Nicholas Lopez; and great-grandchildren: Frederick Hall "Fred" Schneider VI, Austen Marie Hogan, and Maria Suzanne Schneider. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his extended Hogan Family, including the very special Jo-Ann Hogan.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Libbie's Place for their care and services. We are forever grateful for Lynn Longmire and her band of angels at Angel Kissed Outreach for their loving care of our father, PawPaw Ray, in the later stages of his battle with dementia.
The family will receive visitors at Malloy & Son Funeral Home on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 am officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Abbott. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hogan, Robert Hogan, Sean Hogan, Joseph Hogan, Michael Pennington, and Willy Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearers will be Frederick Hall Schneider V, Frederick Hall Schneider VI, Dennis Longmire, Richard Fortner, Nicholas Lopez and Robert (Bobby) Carmignani.
Ray was always a proud O'Connell Buccaneer parent and grandparent. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to O'Connell College Preparatory High School in honor of Ray and Barbara Pennington.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Ray's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
