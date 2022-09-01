Robert Arthur Thorn, 90, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home in Galveston, TX. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert W. Thorn and Ozella M. (Mefford) Thorn.
He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Patricia (Cook) Thorn, sons Robert A. Thorn, Jr. and wife Mary and Larry W. Thorn, five grandsons, two great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons, nieces, nephews and his sister Anna Catherine (Thorn) Salisbury and husband Clifford.
Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of L.U. #527 I.B.E.W. and retired from Monsanto Chemical Company. He was a member of First Baptist Church Hitchcock where he served as a Deacon and in other capacities.
Robert was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandparent who felt it was his duty to sacrifice and provide for his family and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone, using his skilled hands and mind.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 5:00pm — 8:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Galveston County Church in Hitchcock with Pastor Taylor Wehrle officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.
