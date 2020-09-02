GALVESTON—
Yvonne “Mookie” Deyon, departed this life on August 17, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center.
Yvonne was born July 1, 1959, in Franklin, LA. She attended school in the Galveston at Central Middle School and Ball High School, and later receiving her continuing education at College of the Mainland in Texas City, TX.
Yvonne leaves loving thoughts and memories in the hearts of her loving daughters, Madilyn Deyon, Arlene “Nicky” Deyon-Stephens; godson, Christian Washington; granddaughters, Shanice Clark, Erin Stephens, Casey Stephens; grandsons, Justin Stephens and Josiah Deyon; brothers, Kenneth Mitchell (Marjorie), Michael White; nephews, Broderick Norman (Filgia), Roland “June” Deyon III (Sherlanda), Aaron Deyon (Iesha), Bradford Deyon (Donshika), Russell Deyon (Christina), Derek Deyon (Ava); nieces, Alicia Deyon-Mouton (Dave), Courtnay Devon-Holiday (Adrian), Deyona Nichols, Ashley Deyon; special nieces; Carmen White, Faye Stevenson; special nephew, Allen Perry (Portia); special sister-in-laws, Diana Deyon, Joyce Deyon-Sallier, Cheryl Deyon; and best friends/sisters, Michelle Williams and Deidra Randall.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM,at Lakeview Cemetery, on Friday, September 4, 2020.
A repast will follow at Menard Park (28th and Seawall) in Galveston, TX.
Send condolences to family at www.fieldsjohnson.com
