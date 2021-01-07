Royce Mathew

LEAGUE CITY — Royce (Saju) Mathew, 43, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of December 23, 2020. The son of Abraham Mathew and Annamma Mathew, Royce was born on October 2, 1977 in Queens, New York and was residing in League City, Texas.
Royce was a 1995 graduate of Elsik High School and received his Bachelor’s of Business Administration in 2005 from The University of Houston-Downtown. He worked for UT Health Systems since 2008 and most recently for UTMB Galveston as an EHR Clinical Application Senior Analyst.
Although a quiet soul, Royce was known for his love for God, devotion to his family, witty sense of humor, artistic talent and for being an avid Star Wars enthusiast. He cherished his family so much that his face would light up a room when he talked about them. His wife, Vesta, was the light of his life and brought him pure happiness and joy. They shared a deep and profound love and respect for one another. We are forever grateful for their mutual devotion and care. Royce always wanted to have children and he treasured every moment that he had with them. There never was a person who was more kindhearted, loving and determined than Royce. Now he is in the comfort of God’s hands, in whom he put his hope and trust.
His memory will live on through his loving wife of 10 years, Vesta Aruba Mathew, of League City, Texas and their children Nicolas, Nova and the special gift of baby number three on the way; his sister Sheena M. Haberstroh of Wylie, Texas; sister Stacey and brother-in-law Preveen Jose of Manvel, Texas; brother Stanley Mathew of Rosharon, Texas; paternal uncles Abraham Samuel, Abraham Lincoln of Kerala, India; paternal aunts Ponnamma Thomas of Long Island, New York; Lalamma Jose of Kerala India; maternal uncles K.M. Chacko, K.M. Kuriakose of Kerala, India; maternal aunts Mariamma Thomas, Sosamma Andrews, and Alice Thomas of Kerala, India. His endearing father-in-law Ponnusamy Arumainayagam and mother-in-law Precilla Thiruthuvarani Arumainayagam; sister-in-law Juno (Vijay) Ponnaiya and sister-in-law Diana (Andy) Downes; nephews Jason, Jacob, Aaron, Lucas, Jackson, Levi and niece Julianna; and many loving cousins will forever miss him. He also leaves behind his special furry friend, Griffin.
Royce was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents K.M. Abraham and Mariamma Abraham; maternal grandparents Chandy Mani and Sosamma Mani; paternal aunt Susamma George and brother-in-law Robert P. Haberstroh.
Funeral and graveside services have been entrusted to Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Royce’s name for missionary work to Emmanuel Brethren Assembly, 14503 Smith Rd. Humble, TX 77396.
Royce’s family wishes to thank family, friends, co-workers, the multiple churches and church families for their continuous prayers and support.
