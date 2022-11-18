Carla Stillman Becker

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Carla Stillman Becker, age 64, of League City, TX, passed away on 11/11/22. She died peacefully in her home from cancer.

Carla was born in Harlingen, TX to Armentha and Charles Stillman. In her early teens, the family relocated to the coastal areas of Southeast TX, where she spent the majority of her life.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription