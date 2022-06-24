Services for Roderick Foster will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 711 26th St. in San Leon, Tx.

Services for Jack Stork will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Hilltop Lakes Chapel, 2 Hilltop Dr., Hilltop Lakes, Texas 77871.

Services for Betty Davenport Whitson will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, 500 W. Barton Ave in Temple, Texas 76501.

Services for Elizabeth Cole will be held at 2:30pm, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 7551 Monticello Dr. in Texas City, Tx.

Services for Leroy Crear will be held at 12:00pm, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. John Baptist Church, 2917 Sealy in Galveston, Texas.

Services for Dwight Waggoner will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Jeter Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr. in Friendswood, Texas.

Services for Michael Jenkins will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Old River Baptist Church, 12948 fm 1409 in Old River-Winfree, Texas.

