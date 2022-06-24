Funeral services for Saturday, June 25, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services for Roderick Foster will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 711 26th St. in San Leon, Tx.Services for Jack Stork will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Hilltop Lakes Chapel, 2 Hilltop Dr., Hilltop Lakes, Texas 77871.Services for Betty Davenport Whitson will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, 500 W. Barton Ave in Temple, Texas 76501.Services for Elizabeth Cole will be held at 2:30pm, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 7551 Monticello Dr. in Texas City, Tx.Services for Leroy Crear will be held at 12:00pm, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. John Baptist Church, 2917 Sealy in Galveston, Texas.Services for Dwight Waggoner will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Jeter Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr. in Friendswood, Texas.Services for Michael Jenkins will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Old River Baptist Church, 12948 fm 1409 in Old River-Winfree, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Service Baptist Church Texas Lake Sport Funeral Home × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAmazon mothballs nearly complete $30 million building in League CityTV stars open Galveston ice cream shop; seafood restaurant to replace Slim Chickens in League City'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in GalvestonMan charged with assault, accused of pistol-whipping restaurant workerGrand jury returns indictment in 2020 Galveston causeway crashGubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke celebrates Juneteenth in GalvestonAuthorities identify woman killed in Friendswood driveway accidentContract concerns, not threats, nixed Drag Queen Story Time, Galveston saysAfter dike party chaos, Texas City considers ways to be better preparedGalveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth CollectionsGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with Music2022 Juneteeth Weekend continues on Galveston IslandPort of Galveston hosts End of Watch Ride to Remember‘Flamingos’ flock to downtown Galveston for annual paradeStar Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrifice Commented'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (140) Question of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (128) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (109) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (102) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81) Today's Republican Party opposes liberty, justice for all (70) When is enough, enough? (63) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50) It's a coordinated attempt to take down our republic (47)
