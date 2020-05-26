Germaine E. “Gigi” Schmidt
Germaine E. “Gigi” Schmidt, 69, of Galveston, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. 409.763.2475
Ronald “Ronnie” Wilkening
Ronald “Ronnie” Wilkening, age 73 of Alvin, Texas passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Services are pending with Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.