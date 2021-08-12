TEXAS CITY — Ricardo "Rick" Cortez passed suddenly into the arms of God on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in League City, Texas. Rick was blessed in his life and grateful to God to be surrounded by a loving circle of family and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 10:00 am, followed by 11:00 am Funeral Services at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City with Rick Patterson and Inez Rodriguez officiating.
The family requests all attendees to wear masks
