Rosa Lee Patterson

GALVESTON — Rosa Lee Patterson, 92, departed this life on October 24, 2020, at Sea Breeze Nursing Home in Texas City, TX.

Rosa’s family will have a visitation for her on Monday, November 2, 2020, beginning at 10 AM, with a funeral service at 11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Pastor A.C. Tryon officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

She leaves precious memories with her son, Jerry (Annette); grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com

