Ashlee Monique Vallery, 26, of La Marque, Texas will have a public visitation held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11:00 a.m.
All services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Director located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.