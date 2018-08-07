Dawn Marie Mejia, 53 of Texas City passed away Thursday August 2nd at Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Rite of Christian Burial with rosary will be held at 6:30pm Thursday August 9th with visitation beginning at 5:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. www.carnesbrothers.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.