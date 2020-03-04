Ann Harvey Lee, age 79, of Deport, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence.
Ann was born June 20, 1940, in Deport to Raymond and Dorris Lawler Harvey. Her parents and her brother, Thomas Harvey preceded her in death.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Sheldon Lee of Deport; her daughter, Shelley Stoley and husband, Eric of Shrewsbury, PA; her son, Trey Lee of Wichita, KS; her brother, Jerry Harvey and wife, Pam of Virginia and 2 grandchildren, Kara Stoley of New York and Samuel Stoley of Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to USO Dallas Ft. Worth Airport P.O. Box 613306, DFW Airport, Tx. 75261
Online condolences may be made to the Lee Family at www.clarksvillefuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.