TEXAS CITY — Joseph Daniel Wileman, 75, of Texas City passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Joe was born March 26, 1947, in Texas City and lived there all his life. After graduating from Texas City High School in 1966, he worked for White's Stores before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1967. He served aboard the USS Jouett DLG-29 as a radioman during the Vietnam War.
He married Brenda Joyce Haskin in 1970, and they made their home in Texas City. He was employed by Marathon Oil Company and retired as a Products Distribution Foreman in 2002.
Joe was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Texas City Masonic Lodge #1118. He was also a long-time amateur radio operator (callsign AA5OP), receiving his first License while in junior high school. He was very active with the Tidelands Amateur Radio Society.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Elaine Wileman, and his wife, Brenda. He is survived by his brother, Stanley (Al) Wileman, Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska.
Pallbearers are Bo Thomas, Floyd Walker Jr., Chris Miller, Brian Falk and George Webb.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Texas City, 2021 29th Street North, Texas City, TX, 77590.
