Matthew and Brittany Brooks invite their family and friends to join them as they celebrate the Life of their beloved daughter, Sarah D. Brooks. Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Hopewell Baptist Church, 316 S Pine, Texas City with Pastor Joel G. Clay officiating.
Baby Sarah is survived and forever loved by her parents, sisters: Karmen and Karen Brooks, all of Manassas, VA; grandparents, Angela Brooks, Dickinson, TX, Bryant and Catrina Washington, Sr., Houston, TX, and Patrick Royster, Sr., of LA; great grandparents, uncles, aunts, great uncles, great aunts, god parents, numerous cousins and family friends.
