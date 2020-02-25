SANTA FE—
Mr. Herman Lyle “Jack” Floberg passed from this life Wednesday evening, February 19, 2020, in Webster.
Born September 1, 1935 in Landa, North Dakota, Mr. Floberg had been a resident of Santa Fe for over 25 years, previously of Escondido, California. He retired from the United States Navy after 22 years of faithful service and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 5400 in Santa Fe, American Legion in San Marcus, California, FOE Aerie #3789 in Santa Fe and California, as well as an active contributor of many organizations and was always there to help his friends in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lillie (Foss) Floberg; wife, Marie Gladys Floberg.
Survivors include his brothers, Royce Floberg and Donald Victor Floberg both of Minot, North Dakota; sisters, Joyce Floberg of Santa Fe, Borghild Margaret Huber of West Hope, North Dakota; numerous nieces and nephews.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. He is to be privately interred along with his beloved wife at Houston National Cemetery. No service will be conducted. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
