Charlie Parsley, 71, was called to his eternal resting place on October 17th, 2019. He entered this world on November 11th 1947 in Abilene, TX, born to Robert and Fannie Mae Parsley. He graduated from Wiley High School and subsequently received his bachelor’s degree from the Conrad Hilton School of Hospitality at University of Houston in 1973.
While attending the First Baptist Church of Pasadena he met the love of his life Linda Jean Harville; whom he married in 1972. Shortly thereafter they relocated to Galveston Island to start their family. They welcomed their eldest child Charles Rees Parsley II into the world on March 8th, 1978; and their baby boy William Douglas Parsley on July 1st, 1980.
Charlie’s honest, caring, and gregarious nature led him to be involved with many Galveston organizations including Rotary Club, Galveston Chamber of Commerce, and West Isle Little League. Foremost among them was the First Baptist Church of Galveston. There he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, occasionally led the congregation in song, and furthered his life in Christ.
In his professional life Charlie succeeded managing hotels and restaurants and in 1983 transitioned to sales so he could spend more time with his family. Charlie’s ability to make people feel special and his experience as a manager allowed him to develop great relationships with everyone he met while working at White Swan, Glazier, and over 25 years of service at Sysco Foods.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 47 years Linda, sister, Frances McAnear; sons, Chad Parsley and Doug Parsley; daughter in law, Maggie Parsley; grandchildren, Avery, Charlotte, William, and Sam; nephew’s, James, Jason, and Joel; niece’s, Christie and Lydia; as well as many loving family and friends.
Family will receive guests for a 1:00 PM visitation and a 2:00 PM Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 26th at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Fellowship with a reception will follow at the same location. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in Charlie’s name.
Please visit Charlie’s online obituary at https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/charlie-parsley to light a candle of remembrance and leave a tribute to Charlie and his family.
