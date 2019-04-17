Ruffino
Funeral service for Blay Ruffino, III will be held today at 8:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Pizzuto
Burial for Mary Pizzuto will be held today at 10 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Clayton
Funeral services for John Clayton will be held today at 10 a.m. at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Highway 6, Santa Fe. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Thomas
Celebration of life and legacy services for Roland Thomas will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Barbours Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields-Johnson Funeral Home.
