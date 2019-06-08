Katherine “Joyce” Butler, 79, of La Marque passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was born on September 24, 1939 in Galveston, Texas to Joseph and Bessie L. Wytovak. Joyce was a resident of La Marque for 50 years. She loved to cook, garden, listen to music, give money to kids and spend time with her family and friends. She retired from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department after 21 years of service.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters; Angelina Jarry, Irene Mansfield and Jody Carroll and her brother Albert Wytovak.
She is survived by her five daughters; Leigh Beshears (Billy), Kim Cooper, Kelly Smith, Vickie Beshears (Steve Kukuk) and Lisa (Lou) Butler, her two sons; Edward Butler and Patrick Butler, her eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and her brother Joe Wytovak.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm with rosary at 7:00pm at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00am at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Ed Butler, Jr., Cody Beshears, Greg Cooper, Pleslee Gravitt, Caleb Butler and Gary Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children Hospital or St. Jude Children Research Hospital.
