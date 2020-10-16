Funeral service for Barbara Colbert will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Celebration of life service for Michael Davis Sr. will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Funeral service for Dalwenda Phillips will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 starting at 11:00am at McBride Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service for Mark Kister will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 starting at 2:00pm on the Galveston Seawall Pier at 2926 Seawall Blvd., Galveston, TX.
Funeral service for Calice Legate will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 starting at 5:00pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.