Lucas Serna
GALVESTON—Lucas Serna, age 55, of Houston passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019 at his residence in Houston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Gerald Matthew Jones
LOS ANGELES—Gerald Matthew Jones, age 58, of Los Angeles, CA passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 at his
residence in Los Angeles. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Juan Rodriguez
GALVESTON—Juan Rodriguez, age 82, of Galveston died Monday April 29, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
William H. Haaga
LEAGUE CITY—William H. Haaga, 76, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
