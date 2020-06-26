GALVESTON—
Robert Wayne King, 61, triumphantly received his heavenly crown on June 18, 2020, at his residence.
Robert family will have a private memorial service to celebrate his life today, June 27, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Due to the COVID19 safety guidelines; the family ask in lieu of flowers and attendance; Robert’s friends may honor him with a memorial gift to Reedy A.M.E. Church of Galveston, Texas.
See full obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com
