September 20, 1945 - October 31, 2018
Mr. Charles Johnson, 73, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Mr. Johnson was born September 20, 1945 in Oakwood, Texas.
Funeral services for Mr. Johnson will be held Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church in Texas City with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Red Bluff Cemetery in Oakwood, Texas.
