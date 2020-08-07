Celebration of life service for Linda Harrison will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 starting at 5:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Edwin Hill will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 starting at 10:00am at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, TX.
Celebration of life service for Carl Kelly will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Moody Memorial Methodist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Funeral service for Shalonda Robinson will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 starting at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Funeral service for Lawrence Simmons will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 starting at 9:00am at Wynn Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Percy Taylor will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Rising Star Baptist Church in Texas City, TX.
