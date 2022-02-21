DICKINSON — JoAnn Torreros Rocha, 71, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend gained her angel wings to the kingdom of heaven and went to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
JoAnn was born on December 7, 1950 in Galveston, Texas, to Guadalupe Torreros and Delia Molina Torreros. JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, George Torreros and Jose Torreros.
She is survived by her loving children: son, Jose Enrique Rocha, daughters, Christina Marie Rocha (Monica Rojas) and Jessica Alicia Hernandez; and the loves of her life, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Marcus A Rocha (Jasmine Valdes), Michael A Rocha (Bianca Hernandez), Memphis A Rocha, Anisa Jo Rocha, Kameron Dean Alvarado, Eryn Rocha; great-grandchildren: Zoey Rocha, Jaxon Rocha, Maverick Rocha and Zane Rolfe. Her sister and brothers: Jean Pena and husband Henry, Jerome Torreros and Chris Salazar and wife Suzy, all of Houston. Numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
JoAnn graduated from Ball High School with the class of 1969. JoAnn worked for the American Red Cross for many years prior to joining UTMB where she worked for the UTMB Bookstore for more than 30 years. She became a mentor and guidance for many UTMB alumni during those years. JoAnn was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fanatic and spent her days and evenings rooting and cheering them on. She spent her entire life devoted to her family and friends and her greatest passion was spending time with her grandkids. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and generous nature. A grand nurturer and friend to all which was made possible by her love of life, her 'pay it forward' attitude and strong Catholic faith. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones.
JoAnn's family will receive visitors for a memorial viewing beginning at 5pm Thursday, February 24th, at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City and a rosary will be held at the same location on the following evening beginning at 5pm Friday, February 25th.
JoAnn's children as well as the family would like to thank each and every one for your continuous love, prayers, kindness and support.
