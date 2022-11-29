Gary Wayne Bell

ROUND ROCK, TX — Gary Wayne Bell, 72, passed from this life on November 26, 2022 in Round Rock, Texas. He was born April 22, 1950 in La Marque, Texas to parents, Ronald Edward and Ida Frances Bell both of whom have preceded him in death. Gary was a former resident of Santa Fe, Texas.

Gary graduated from La Marque High School in 1968. He attended University of Texas. He worked as a Master Electrician and was a proud member of the IBEW. He later studied process control and worked at many of the plants in Texas City and the surrounding area, including Sterling Chemicals and British Petroleum.

