LA MARQUE—Mary Bell Jackson, 65, departed this life on June 29, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Mary Bell was born in Jackson, MS on February 11, 1955. She was employed with Kinder Rehab Hospital until her health failed.
Mary is survived by her mother, Alice Jackson; brothers, Bobby Earl and Ernest Jackson ; sisters, Shellie Jackson, Amy Porter, Ruthie May Ellison, and Betty Hunter (Lawrence); son, Brian K. Jackson, Sr.; daughter, Denise Bethley (Reginald, Sr.); twelve grandchildren, Nickolis, De’Shawn, Brian, Chantell, Kenya, A’Teyonia, Reginald, Jr., Brian, Jr., Kewain, Kayla, Byron, and Reginae; six great grandchildren, Aniyah, Zena, Aliya, Kamryn, I’Yumi, and Nairb; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mary’s family will have a Life Celebration service at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hopewell Baptist Church (316 S. Pine, Texas City, TX) with Pastor Joel Clay officiating. COVID-19 guidelines of masks and social distance is required.
