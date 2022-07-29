SANTA FE — Mrs. Nannie Marie (Anderson) Moser passed from this life Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, in Santa Fe.
Nannie was born February 7, 1935, in Manor to Emmett and Violet (Lyckman) Anderson. The family eventually moved down to the coast and that was where she met the love of her life, John Moser, Sr. They were married in 1952 and shared 70 beautiful years together. In that time, they started a family and Nannie loved cooking and especially baking for anyone who came into her kitchen. She was a talented seamstress and embroider - making homemade clothes for her children. Nannie loved spending time with her family, they were her world. She and John tag teamed their vegetable garden and she enjoyed canning the things they grew. Nannie had a loving spirit. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly until we can see her again.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Violet (Lyckman) Anderson; sisters, Gladys Ellis, Janice Fairchild; brother, Charles Anderson.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 70 years, John H. Moser, Sr.; sons, John H. Moser, Jr. and wife, Cheryl of Santa Fe, Michael Lee Moser and wife, Julie of Pasadena, special friend and son-in-law, Scott Madden, Mark A. Moser and wife, Barbara of Kyle, Texas; daughters, Debbie Reitmeyer and husband, Wayne of Hitchcock, Tammy Jordan and husband, Kevin of Round Rock; brothers, James Anderson and wife, Gloria of Brenham, Earl Anderson and wife, Jackie of Athens; sisters, Linda Alexander and husband, A. J. of League City, Sharon Pendley of Sugarland; sisters-in-law, Thelma Moser, Carolyn Barnett and husband, Jesse, Patsy Moser; grandchildren, Clint Moser, Amy Smith, Corey Moser, Wesley Moser, Natalie Dishman, Chase Reitmeyer, Tyler Moser, Brooklyn Moser, Lukas Moser; great-grandchildren, Bailey Smith, Reagan Smith, Hunter Moser, Aleister Moser, Zaylee Reitmeyer; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, with Pastor Rex Teter officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Jordan, Clint Moser, Corey Moser, Lukas Moser, Tyler Moser, Wesley Moser, Chase Reitmeyer and Wayne Reitmeyer.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Nannie's name to Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
