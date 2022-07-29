Nannie Marie (Anderson) Moser

SANTA FE — Mrs. Nannie Marie (Anderson) Moser passed from this life Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, in Santa Fe.

Nannie was born February 7, 1935, in Manor to Emmett and Violet (Lyckman) Anderson. The family eventually moved down to the coast and that was where she met the love of her life, John Moser, Sr. They were married in 1952 and shared 70 beautiful years together. In that time, they started a family and Nannie loved cooking and especially baking for anyone who came into her kitchen. She was a talented seamstress and embroider - making homemade clothes for her children. Nannie loved spending time with her family, they were her world. She and John tag teamed their vegetable garden and she enjoyed canning the things they grew. Nannie had a loving spirit. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly until we can see her again.

