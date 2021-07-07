GALVESTON — Mary Lou Telles, born October 11, 1933, passed away, at the age of 87 from health complications. Mary Lou, the daughter of Maria Guajardo and Daniel Telles, was born on Galveston Island and attended Galveston public schools.
Mary Lou loved nothing better than attending family functions and celebrations where she could interact with nieces and nephews and watch great-nieces and nephews grow. She was known for her uncanny ability of remembering dates of family birthdays and anniversaries. Long phone conversations with family and friends delighted her. She truly had a love of "gab". Mary Lou also possessed a love of music and would attend dances sponsored by LULAC Council #151, held back in the day. As her life-long disability made it impossible for her to dance, she so enjoyed watching others as they moved around the dance floor. Her weekly beauty salon appointments were a ritual that she looked forward to and rarely missed.
She is survived by her nieces Rita Kovacs and husband Gordon; Belinda Morgan and husband Mike; Lori Elzner; Cynthia Aldape, and nephew Joe David Aldape; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jennifer Morgan and husband Blake; Sarah Saulnier and husband Shawn; Kristin Heilman and husband Michael; Dominic Elzner, Noah Elzner; Alexanne Aldape; and Joseph Aldape. She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, her sister Estella Aldape and husband Jose Aldape; and sister Guillerma Gongora and husband Dionicio Gongora.
Private services will be held for the immediate family.
