Crawford
Funeral service for Manuel Crawford will be held today at 11:00am at Bay Area Funeral Directors in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Jones
Celebration of life service for Larry Jones will be held today at 10:00am at the First United Methodist Church of Mineola. Also will be streamed on Facebook through the church.
Ostermayer
Funeral service for Lynette Ostermayer will be held today at 4:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Whelton
Funeral service for Gloria Whelton will be held today at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
