Crawford

Funeral service for Manuel Crawford will be held today at 11:00am at Bay Area Funeral Directors in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.

Jones

Celebration of life service for Larry Jones will be held today at 10:00am at the First United Methodist Church of Mineola.  Also will be streamed on Facebook through the church.

Ostermayer

Funeral service for Lynette Ostermayer will be held today at 4:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.

Whelton

Funeral service for Gloria Whelton will be held today at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription