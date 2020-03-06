Funeral mass for Mary Ellis will be held today at 9:30pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Memorial service for Dolores Griffin will be held today at 1:00pm at First Church of God in Texas City, TX.
Celebration of life service for Harry Rice, Jr. will be held today at 10:00am at Moody Methodist Church in Galveston, TX.
Celebration of life service for Freire’ Moore will be held today at 11:00am at Greater St. Matthew’s Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service for Rita Ray will be held today at 11:00am at Progressive Baptist Church in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Hayes Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
