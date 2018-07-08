Lillian Marie Hudson of Dickinson, Texas, died on July 6, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital following a brief illness.
Lillian was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, James O. Hudson on June 27, 2015
Lillian Marie Merashoff Hudson was born on June 3, 1931 to Joseph and Helen Merashoff in Ellsworth, Pennsylvania. Both parents are deceased. Surviving her are one sister, Vi McGinnis of Beaumont, TX. One sister, Helen Merashoff Cary, died in 1972 in California. Another sister, Joann Ross of Scenery Hill, Pennsylvania, died in 1999. Brother Fred Merashoff, Charleroi, Pennsylvania died in 2009.
Left to mourn her are her five children: Kathleen Ann Bace and her husband Al Bace of Wilsonville, Alabama; Janet Manthei and her husband David Manthei of Angleton, Texas; Christopher Hudson of Dickinson, Texas; Michael Hudson of Galveston, Texas; Laura Bradley and her husband Patrick Bradley of Pearland, Texas.
Also survived by grandson David James Bace; granddaughters Michelle Hutchinson and husband Michael of Austin, Texas, Hannah Garner and husband Kevin of League City, TX, Shelby Sedelmeier and husband Daniel of Pearland, TX and Shannon Graham and husband Jeremy of Danbury, TX; grandchildren Randal Manthei of Austin, TX and Carolyn Manthei Foerster and husband Kyle of Houston, Texas; 2 great-granddaughters, Maysie O’Neil Chlebek and Haleigh Cate Chlebek; great-granddaughter Kaitlyn Foerster; great-grandsons Isaac Hutchinson, Dylan Bace and Blake Graham and great-grandson Clay Foerster; great-great-grandson Kaylor Johnson; and 2 great-great-grandsons due in October.
Lillian will be fondly remembered by her friends and colleagues at NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) IN Houston, from which she retired in May of 1994 after 26 years of service.
After 16 years as a homemaker and caring for her five children, Lillian re-entered the work force at JSC in January of 1968 as a temporary clerical worker at NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC).
She continually worked on her secretarial skills, and advanced rapidly. She was among the first JSC secretaries to successfully complete the six demanding examinations to qualify her for the title of Certified Professional Secretary (CPS). It was she who was instrumental in JSC’s Human Resources Office setting up a program for assisting secretaries with their studies and rewarding them monetarily upon attaining CPS accreditation with Professional Secretaries International.
She continually advanced in rank and responsibility at JSC, eventually becoming secretary to the Space Shuttle Program Manager. Many career employees will remember her for her calm efficiency and her unfailing generosity in helping others. She was so highly regarded that she was promoted from the secretarial ranks and was made a Program Analyst in the Shuttle Program Office. She was also the recipient of the Snoopy Award at NASA, the highest award achievable recognizing exemplary work and dedication. At the time of her retirement in May of 1994, she had progressed through promotion to a rank nearly unparalleled for someone with her background.
Lillian is also fondly remembered for her cooking and baking talents. Her baked goods won many blue ribbons and “Outstanding” awards at local County Fairs and constantly delighted her family and her NASA colleagues with whom she often shared.
Lillian will be best remembered, however, for her loving nature, sense of humor and her generosity. She had an unfailingly positive outlook on the nature of people, never had a known enemy, and never committed a spiteful act. Her love for her children and their families was total and uncompromising.
Born the daughter of an immigrant Russian coal miner whom she deeply loved, she overcame many obstacles to achieve success in her many and varied undertakings. The world is considerably darkened by her death, but it is infinitely brighter for her having lived in it.
A visitation will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas, 77598, on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service to be conducted on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home with interment to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
