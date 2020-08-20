Shawna Renee Mason-Macias , 45, of Galveston, Texas, passed away on 08/08/2020. She was born to parents Jennifer Ann Spears-Duschel and James Martin on 10/21/1974 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
She graduated from Texas City High School in 1993.
Shawna is survived by Shelbie DeAnn Mason, daughter. Her three granddaughters Willow, Soleil and Salem Mason and Jerry Mason, brother.
She was preceded in death by Jennifer Ann Spears Duschel, Mother and Donald Eugene Duschel Step-Father.
The family has entrusted Carnes with the cremation arrangements. An event for her memorial service is scheduled for a later time in Oklahoma arranged by her daughter and other family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.