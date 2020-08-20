Shawna Renee Mason-Macias

Shawna Renee Mason-Macias , 45, of Galveston, Texas, passed away on 08/08/2020. She was born to parents Jennifer Ann Spears-Duschel and James Martin on 10/21/1974 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

She graduated from Texas City High School in 1993.

Shawna is survived by Shelbie DeAnn Mason, daughter. Her three granddaughters Willow, Soleil and Salem Mason and Jerry Mason, brother.

She was preceded in death by Jennifer Ann Spears Duschel, Mother and Donald Eugene Duschel Step-Father.

The family has entrusted Carnes with the cremation arrangements. An event for her memorial service is scheduled for a later time in Oklahoma arranged by her daughter and other family.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription