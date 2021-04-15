TEXAS CITY —
David Cliff Goodwin, 69, of Texas City, Texas passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at Harbor Hospice of Texas.
David Goodwin was born March 27, 1952 in Sac City, Iowa. He proudly served with the United States Navy aboard the USS Snook from 1970-1974. He worked as a Registered Nurse. David was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association, American Legion of Texas City, and a member of the First Methodist Church of La Marque, Texas. David also enjoyed working at the election polls and working at the Carnival Cruise line in Galveston. David’s greatest joys were his 3 grandchildren. He was at their beckoned call.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 with a visitation from 9:00 — 10:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Marie Goodwin.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; daughter, Heather Watkins and husband Brad; son, Brian Goodwin and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Rylan and Cayden Watkins and Bri’ Ana Goodwin; siblings, Dennis Goodwin and wife Kathy, DeAnn Meyer and husband Scott, Douglas Goodwin, Scott Goodwin and wife Donna, Randy Goodwin and wife Brenda, and Timothy Goodwin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to directly to the family.
