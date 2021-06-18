TEXAS CITY — Mrs. Carolyn Ann Maupin, 61, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Mrs. Maupin was born June 28, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois.
A memorial service for Mrs. Maupin will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
