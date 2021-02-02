SANTA FE — Mr. Kenneth G. Laird passed from this life Monday morning, February 1, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born August 27, 1935 in Goldthwaite, TX, Mr. Laird had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1970. Kenneth graduated from Ball High in Galveston in 1953 and then attended Texas A&M in College Station for 2 years. He worked as a boilermaker for Todd Shipyard before beginning work as an operator for Union Carbide, working there for 28 years. His love for bicycling started as a young boy. He won a bicycle race at 8 years old and delivered newspapers and groceries on his bicycle. Later in his life, he cycled long distances including Austin, College Station and Bay City. He was a lifeguard on Galveston beach for many years. Kenneth had a passion for sports, whether it was watching his grandsons play football or his favorite teams, the Albany Lions and especially Texas A&M, participating in Triathlons, hunting for deer or fishing, he enjoyed them all, and still managed to serve as the past president and coach for the Senior Baseball League. But his favorite thing of all was spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Erwin and Vida Pearl (Faulkner) Laird; brother, Everett Doyle Laird; sisters, Cleeta G. Woodruff, Melba JoAnn Wilson; granddaughter, Emily Ann Laird.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Angelyn Ann Laird; sons, Keith Laird and wife, Lori, Kevin Laird and wife, Kathy; daughters, Kari Kovacevich and husband, Kurt, Angelyn Faith and husband, Denney; brothers, Jerry Laird and wife, Frances, Russell Laird and wife, Connie; sister, Claudeen Zeller; 12 grandchildren, Kenneth Janice and wife, Wendi, Kris Kovacevich and wife, Vanessa, Aaron Faith, Alex Faith, Audrey Faith, Adam Faith, Eric Laird and wife, Becky, Katie Parsons and husband, Shawn, Craig Laird, Todd Laird, Lindsey Laird Abby Laird and 8 great grandchildren, Daphne Janice, Dean Janice, Darcy Janice, Jocelyn Kovacevich, Vencel Kovacevich, Lucas Parsons, Emilee Laird and Elanora Laird.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Deacon Alvin Lovelady officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eric Laird, Todd Laird, Craig Laird, Kenneth Janice, Aaron Faith, Alex Faith, Adam Faith and Kris Kovacevich.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kenneth’s name to Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic School, 10114 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563 or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
